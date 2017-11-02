Springboks tackle All Blacks first up at 2019 WC

The Springboks face the haka at the 2015 World Cup

The Springboks will play the All Blacks in the opening match of their 2019 World Cup campaign.

In May, the Springboks were drawn in Pool B along with the All Blacks, Italy, Africa 1, and the Repechage winner. The All Blacks have won the last two World Cups, and will be favourites to top their group in 2019.

The fixtures for the next tournament in Japan were confirmed on Thursday. The Boks will play their toughest Pool B fixture, against the All Blacks, first.

‘We are excited to meet the All Blacks first, we have a great and proud rivalry with them and this will be massive,’ Bok coach Allister Coetzee said on Thursday.

South Africa have not beaten New Zealand since 2014.

The opening match will be played between Japan and Europe 1 on 20 September 2019.

BOKS’ 2019 WORLD CUP POOL FIXTURES

vs All Blacks, Yokohama, 21 September 2019 (kickoff 18:45*)

vs Africa 1, Aichi Toyota, 28 September 2019 (kickoff 18:45*)

vs Italy, Shizuoka, 4 October (kickoff 18:45*)

vs Repechage winner, Kobe, 8 October (kickoff 19:15*)

*Local time

Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images