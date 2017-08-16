Springboks ready for aerial battle

The Springboks are preparing to contend with a challenging kicking contest against Argentina on Saturday, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Port Elizabeth.

There was a time when a Springbok victory against Argentina would be regarded as a mere formality. Those days are long gone.

The Pumas have won two of their last five games against South Africa after winning not one from their previous 19 encounters between the two nations (one draw and 18 losses), with the Springboks having suffered a humbling loss in Salta just last year.

That loss also came in a year where they suffered historic defeats to Ireland, Italy and the All Blacks, with their overall win percentage ending in a shameful 33%.

Although the Springboks have sought to put those results behind them, they have still taken lessons out of the defeat in Salta, which saw the Boks come off second best in the key kicking battle.

Besides the effective use of aerial tactics, the Pumas won the battle at the breakdown, while thriving on their ability to strike from broken play.

One also shouldn’t forget that Ireland used the contestable kicking strategy to great effect during last year’s June Test series, particularly at Ellis Park where they looked to target winger Lwazi Mvovo under the high bombs.

As it is, the Springboks will head into Saturday’s clash with a relatively dimunitive back three in Courtnall Skosan, Andries Coetzee and Raymond Rhule, all of whom are more renowned for their attacking ability rather than aerial strengths.

With gusting winds expected in the windy city of Port Elizabeth on Saturday, the Springboks are again expecting to face an aerial bombardment from the unpredictable Argentinians in this Rugby Championship opener.

ALSO READ: Elton to trust technique

While the Boks have understandably kept their tactical cards close to their chest this week, the word from the national camp this week is that they have devised a plan to handle the high bombs that that they are anticipating to come their way.

One element of that will be for the Boks to display an intensive appreciation for possession, while patiently building through the phases, which they did to good effect at times against France this past June.

Assistant coach Johann van Graan said they knew what sort of challenge lay in wait on Saturday.

‘The set-piece and mauling battle will be always huge against Argentina. Then if you look at their games [in the June Tests] against England and [that of the Jaguares] towards the latter stages of Super Rugby, their broken field play is dangerous, so we expect the high ball to be in play quite a bit. We will need to keep ball in hand and ensure that we take our chances.’

And while Argentina may dwindle down in ninth place on the world rankings, the Boks have been caught out by the Pumas too many times in the recent past to take the visitors lightly.

‘We really have a lot of respect for Argentina,’ Van Graan reiterated. ‘The two Tests last year and over the last few years have been titanic. Quite possibly their biggest strength is their work at the breakdown, where they have some fantastic ball stealers and ball carriers.’

Both teams will name their match-day lineups on Thursday afternoon.

READ: Boks back Coenie, Cassiem

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix