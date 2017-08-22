Springboks must prepare for ‘huge onslaught’

Jaco Kriel says the Springboks are expecting an improved performance from Argentina in Saturday’s Rugby Championship rematch in Salta.

The Springboks registered a 37-15 victory over the Pumas in Port Elizabeth, but Kriel has warned his teammates to be wary of Argentina’s response on home soil.

‘Going back home, they will be very determined and physical in front of their own passionate fans, so we have to be prepared for a huge onslaught and tough contest,’ said the Bok flank.

‘We all know we have to be mentally prepared and as a player, you cannot let the conditions, the venue or anything else get into your head. We have to focus on the job and continue with our processes. The smaller, harder field in Salta will make no difference to our approach.’

ALSO READ: Rankings boost for Boks

Kriel, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, added that the Bok team drew a lot of confidence from their win in front of a near capacity crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

‘Our environment is great, the players are enjoying each other and I think the supporters can see that. At the Boks, we are all brothers that care and we all enjoyed the occasion on Saturday. The people of PE were awesome, but now we have to move on and focus on the next job.’

Meanwhile, Bok team doctor Konrad von Hagen has confirmed scrumhalf Ross Cronjé will continue his recovery from an ankle injury back at the Lions’ base in Johannesburg.

‘We sent Ross for a scan, which showed ligament tear. We decided it would be better for him to recover at his province in Johannesburg, because we have a short turn-around time for the next match, which also involves a lot of travelling,’ explained Von Hagen.

Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix