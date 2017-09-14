‘Springboks should kick on All Blacks’ small men’

John Mitchell says Ross Cronjé should kick more than Elton Jantjies for the Springboks against the All Blacks in Albany.

The Bulls executive of rugby, who coached the All Blacks from 2001 to 2003, was asked for his thoughts on Saturday’s Test during a press conference on Thursday.

‘The Boks need to be careful about kicking away possession, but that’s clearly part of the plan as Brendan Venter’s exit style of football,’ said Mitchell. ‘The All Blacks will kick-counter better than Australia. If the Boks overkick through pressure, and give the All Blacks freedom to kick-counter, you’ll see a different All Blacks side.

‘For me, Elton looks like he is stifled under the Springboks’ exit plan. I hope to see more contestable kicks from No 9 this week rather than kicks down the channel from 10. If they kick deep from 10, that will just feed the All Blacks.’

Mitchell said the Springboks needed to target the All Blacks’ back three with contestable kicks.

‘[Fullback] Damian McKenzie is a brave outside back, but he’s tiny, so if you can bring him forward … Nehe Milner-Skudder also isn’t a tall outside back. When the All Blacks had Israel Dagg and Ben Smith [who are injured], they had very tall catching wingers. If I was the Springboks, I would be tactically smart in that area and attack their small men.’

PLUMTREE: Bok defence won’t stop All Blacks

Mitchell said the Springboks wouldn’t get a better chance to win in New Zealand for the first time since 2009 than on Saturday.

‘If the Springboks ever had an opportunity [to beat the All Blacks], it’s in this Test match. The Lions proved that if you slow down the All Blacks’ delivery at lineouts you can win.

‘It has been a challenging year for the All Blacks, because mentally and physically it was such a draining Test series [against the Lions]. But if you look at the All Blacks’ legacy – they have such a great history – when you put that jersey on, you do not want to let down your predecessors.

‘The All Blacks understand the physicality of the Springboks, and how much the Springboks have improved. Up against their old foe, they’ll come into the Test with a new focus.’

PREVIEW: All Blacks vs Springboks

Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images