Springboks face back-row dilemma

Allister Coetzee’s greatest selection challenge at the start of the Rugby Championship will be to find the best possible back-row balance for the Springboks, writes CRAIG LEWIS.

In the midst of a jam-packed rugby schedule that has seen the recent conclusion of Super Rugby, continuing Currie Cup action and the fast-approaching arrival of a new-look Pro14, we also arrive at the start of a new Test week.

For the Springboks, this Rugby Championship competition is sure to serve as a defining campaign for Coetzee and the Springbok brand that suffered so severely during a 2016 annus horribilis that yielded just four wins from 12 Tests.

During this past June series against France, there were a number of encouraging signs as the Springboks cruised to a 3-0 victory, with clear improvements having been made in terms of game-plan clarity and team culture.

However, the Springboks will know as well as anyone that their progression can only truly be judged once they have completed this Rugby Championship campaign, which starts with a clash against Argentina in Port Elizabeth this Saturday.

In naming his squad for the start of the Rugby Championship, Coetzee stated that he wanted to continue backing the players who performed against France, which has meant that the likes of Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Ruan Combrinck and Lukhanyo Am have been unable to force their way into the squad.

It means the backline is likely to remain unchanged from the June series, but it’s really in the back row that Coetzee will have had plenty to ponder.

The significance of Warren Whiteley’s absence should not be underestimated when one considers that it was his presence both on and off the field that contributed so significantly to the Springboks’ success against France.

His continued injury problems have also been exacerbated by the fact that Duane Vermeulen remains sidelined, and which has led to the inclusion of uncapped Dan du Preez as the only specialist No 8 in the squad.

While that may lead many to suggest that Du Preez would be the obvious choice at eighth man, Coetzee could possibly spring something of a surprise by backing the more experienced Uzair Cassiem to fulfil a role at the back of the scrum.

Cassiem impressed at flank for the Cheetahs this Super Rugby season, but it was notable that he was listed as a flank/No 8 when the squad announcement was made, and he may be regarded as more of a like-for-like replacement for Whiteley.

Of course, Coetzee could opt to keep Jean-Luc du Preez at No 8 – which is where he filled in for the last Test against France – but there can be no doubt he is better suited to a role at blindside flank.

Coetzee is also a well-known fan of Oupa Mohoje, who offers physicality and another lineout option, while he was the man backed in the No 7 jersey at the start of the June series.

As it stands, Siya Kolisi is the only sure bet to start in the loose trio, with the Bok vice-captain having been one of the standout performers during the June series.

It’s likely that Coetzee will choose between Dan du Preez and Cassiem at No 8, with the latter quite possibly the dark horse, while then picking between Mohoje or Jean-Luc du Preez at blindside flank.

Kolisi appears to be regarded as the first-choice openside flank, with Jaco Kriel providing an impact option off the bench alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit, who can also provide cover at No 7.

The Springboks will hold an open training session at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday afternoon, while the team will be announced on Thursday at 14:00.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix