Springboks eye ‘heavyweight’ bout

Captain Eben Etzebeth says the Springboks need to take control of proceedings in the opening quarter of this Saturday’s Test against the Wallabies in Perth.

It wouldn’t have gone unnoticed that the Wallabies stunned the All Blacks early on during their second-round clash in Dunedin, with Australia powering into a shock 17-0 lead that very nearly set them on the way to a historic win.

Undoubtedly, it’s that sort of high-tempo start that Michael Cheika will be imploring his charges to replicate this Saturday as they aim to rattle the Springboks and leave them playing catch-up rugby for really the first time this year.

Although the Boks did well to keep Argentina tryless during the opening quarter of the last two Tests, they will undoubtedly need to lift their levels of physicality and intensity against the ever-dangerous Wallabies.

‘If you look at the world rankings, they’re right up there. So this should be our toughest Test [of the year],’ Etzebeth told reporters in Perth on Friday.

‘There is always talk in any rugby game about the first 20 minutes when guys come out firing and we must just control that.

‘We must also come out well in the first 20, though, and try and smash them off the park … I know they will do the same. It’ll be like two heavyweight boxers.’

The Boks have not won in Australia since 2013, while their last victory in Perth came back in 2009, but Etzebeth welcomed the challenge.

‘I won’t sit here and identify any weak points [of the Wallabies] … We just want to improve every weekend on all aspects of the game, and we’re going out to look for a complete performance this Saturday.’

Meanwhile, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said they would need to be wary of a Springbok side that had clearly rediscovered its mojo.

‘Obviously, they’ve got their swagger at the moment. They’ve had a couple of really good wins, and traditionally they’ll look at pushing us around in the park. We’re going to have to be at our best to make sure we can go toe-to-toe with them.’

Photo: Matt Roberts/Getty Images