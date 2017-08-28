Springboks climb to third in rankings

A fifth straight Test win has lifted the Springboks up to third in the World Rugby rankings.

South Africa claimed a 41-23 bonus-point win against Argentina to maintain their perfect record in 2017, and the result earned them a 1.15 rating points increase from 84.51 to 85.66. The Boks’ promotion sees Ireland drop below them to fourth spot.

Argentina were deducted 1.15 rating points after yet another Rugby Championship defeat, but remain in 10th position.

The rest are unchanged, as the only other top Test nations in action over the weekend, New Zealand and Australia, failed to collect rating points following their classic encounter in Dunedin on Saturday.

World Rugby rankings (Top 20)

1. New Zealand 95.21

2. England 90.14

3. South Africa 85.66

4. Ireland 85.39

5. Australia 84.21

6. Scotland 82.47

7. Wales 81.73

8. France 79.63

9. Fiji 79.48

10. Argentina 78.00

11. Japan 73.79

12. Georgia 73.41

13. Tonga 71.72

14. Italy 71.00

15. Romania 70.27

16. Samoa 69.67

17. USA 65.84

18. Uruguay 63.15

19. Spain 63.15

20. Russia 63.13

Photo: Gabriel Rossi/AFP Photo