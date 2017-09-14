15 Springbok stats and facts

For the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday.
- South Africa’s first Test in Auckland against New Zealand was played in 1921 during their first tour to New Zealand, captained by Boy Morkel. The Test was won by 9-5 by the Boks.
- The Springboks have played 10 Tests in Auckland against New Zealand. Their record is: P 10; W 2; L 7; D 1. PF: 151; PA: 227; TF: 19; TA: 26; Average score: 15-23. Win%: 20%.
- South Africa’s record in New Zealand is: P 42; W 9; L 31; D 2; PF: 544; PA: 861; TF: 59; TA: 96; Average score: 13-21. Win%: 21%.
- South Africa’s overall record against New Zealand is: P: 93; W: 35; L: 55; D: 3; PF: 1 458; PA: 1 863; TF: 140; TA: 201; Average score: 16-20. Win%: 38%.
- South Africa’s last win in New Zealand was eight years ago in Hamilton, on 12 September 2009. The score was 32-29 and the referee was Nigel Owens of Wales.
- The total Test caps for the Springbok starting lineup is 300, with 93 caps in the backline, 207 caps among the forwards, and a further 202 on the bench.
- The average caps per player in the backline are 13, the forwards 26 and the players on the bench 25. The average age of the starting XV is 26.
- Beast Mtawarira will extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop to 94 caps in this position. He is the third-most experienced Bok forward, behind Victor Matfield and John Smit.
- Mtawarira will also play in his 43rd Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship match, making him the fourth Springbok behind Bryan Habana (53), Jean de Villiers (50) and Victor Matfield (48) to play in 40 or more matches in this competition.
- Mtawarira will also extend his Springbok record to 33 consecutive Test matches in the Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship.
- Elton Jantjies needs 21 points to reach 200 points in Tests for South Africa.
- Handré Pollard needs 12 points to reach the 200 mark.
- The North Harbour Stadium is located in Albany, 15km northwest of the Auckland city centre. This will be the Springboks’ first Test against the All Blacks at this venue.
- During the 2011 World Cup, South Africa played two Tests at this stadium. Their opponents were Namibia and Samoa and the scores were 87-0 and 13-5 respectively.
- The North Harbour Stadium was opened on 8 March 1997 and is home, among others, to the North Harbour Rugby Union. The seating capacity is 25,000, but has been increased to 30,000 for this Test.
