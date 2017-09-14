15 Springbok stats and facts

For the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Albany on Saturday.

South Africa ’s first Test in Auckland against New Zealand was played in 1921 during their first tour to New Zealand, captained by Boy Morkel. The Test was won by 9-5 by the Boks.

The Springboks have played 10 Tests in Auckland against New Zealand. Their record is: P 10; W 2; L 7; D 1. PF: 151; PA: 227; TF: 19; TA: 26; Average score: 15-23. Win%: 20%.

South Africa's record in New Zealand is: P 42; W 9; L 31; D 2; PF: 544; PA: 861; TF: 59; TA: 96; Average score: 13-21. Win%: 21%.

South Africa's overall record against New Zealand is: P: 93; W: 35; L: 55; D: 3; PF: 1 458; PA: 1 863; TF: 140; TA: 201; Average score: 16-20. Win%: 38%.

South Africa's last win in New Zealand was eight years ago in Hamilton, on 12 September 2009. The score was 32-29 and the referee was Nigel Owens of Wales.

The total Test caps for the Springbok starting lineup is 300, with 93 caps in the backline, 207 caps among the forwards, and a further 202 on the bench.

The average caps per player in the backline are 13, the forwards 26 and the players on the bench 25. The average age of the starting XV is 26.

Beast Mtawarira will extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop to 94 caps in this position. He is the third-most experienced Bok forward, behind Victor Matfield and John Smit.

Mtawarira will also play in his 43rd Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship match, making him the fourth Springbok behind Bryan Habana (53), Jean de Villiers (50) and Victor Matfield (48) to play in 40 or more matches in this competition.

Mtawarira will also extend his Springbok record to 33 consecutive Test matches in the Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship.

Elton Jantjies needs 21 points to reach 200 points in Tests for South Africa.

Handré Pollard needs 12 points to reach the 200 mark.

The North Harbour Stadium is located in Albany, 15km northwest of the Auckland city centre. This will be the Springboks' first Test against the All Blacks at this venue.

During the 2011 World Cup, South Africa played two Tests at this stadium. Their opponents were Namibia and Samoa and the scores were 87-0 and 13-5 respectively.

The North Harbour Stadium was opened on 8 March 1997 and is home, among others, to the North Harbour Rugby Union. The seating capacity is 25,000, but has been increased to 30,000 for this Test.

