Springbok door opens for Leyds

Dillyn Leyds will make his run-on debut for the Springboks in Saturday’s Test against the Wallabies, while Francois Louw is set to feature for the first time since last October, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Bloemfontein.

Coach Allister Coetzee will have left close observers scratching their heads once again on Tuesday evening when it was confirmed that Raymond Rhule was one of three players to be released from the Bok camp.

While many might have expected Rhule to be dropped after his struggles in the Boks’ recent 57-0 thrashing at the hands of the All Blacks in Albany, his axing comes in contradiction to Coetzee’s comments on Monday when he came to the defence of the under-fire winger.

Nevertheless, Rhule’s departure opens up a berth on the right wing that will be filled by Leyds, who will make his first start for the Boks after featuring off the bench in all three Tests against France in June, albeit in a limited role.

Leyds was a star performer for the Stormers during Super Rugby this year, and while his strengths may lie on attack, it’s on defence that the Boks will be hoping that he can provide greater solidity out wide.

Cover on the wing this Saturday will again be provided by Jesse Kriel, with S’bu Nkosi having also been released for domestic duty after spending only a couple of days with the national side in an introductory capacity.

ALSO READ: Nkosi is one ‘for the future’

Besides the elevation of Leyds to the starting lineup, the only other change to the backline will come at scrumhalf, where Ross Cronjé is set to return after recovering from the illness that kept him out of the Boks’ clash against the All Blacks.

By and large, though, Coetzee is expected to opt for continuity over wholesale changes when the Bok side is named on Thursday afternoon.

However, the recall of Louw from English club Bath does suggest at least one change among the forwards, with the veteran flanker seen as more of a like-for-like replacement for the injured Jaco Kriel.

Louw had a limited role to play at Monday’s training session after only just jetting in to join the Boks, but Coetzee says he is fit, strong and ready for Test match rugby.

ALSO READ: Louw ‘ready’ for Test rugby

Should Louw be deployed in tandem with Siya Kolisi, it’s likely that Jean-Luc du Preez will revert to a role as an impact player off the bench, with Uzair Cassiem continuing at No 8.

And while the Boks have looked to manage the on-field workload of stalwarts Eben Etzebeth and Beast Mtawarira at the start of this week, they should have key roles to play in what is expected to be an unchanged tight five.

The Bok team will be named at 14:00 on Thursday.

Possible Springboks– 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Siya Kolisi, 6, Francois Louw, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

ALSO READ: Boks are hungry, motivated – Smith

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix