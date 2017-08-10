Spieth feeling no pressure as slam bid starts

Easy as one, two, three for Jordan Spieth

World No 2, Jordan Spieth, is taking a relaxed approach to his bid to become the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam.

COLUMN: Rory the man to beat this week

Spieth won last month’s Open Championship wire-to-wire and now sits on the brink of history, should he win the 99th PGA Championship this week. A win at Quail Hollow this week would make him the youngest player to win all four Majors, but the 24-year-old is not buying into the hype.

‘I don’t need to be the youngest. I don’t feel any added pressure because of that,’ Spieth said.

‘I really don’t feel any added pressure whatsoever. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t then my next, probably last, life-long goal as a professional golfer would be to win the career grand slam.’

Spieth won his first Major at Augusta in 2015, before winning the US Open to make it two in a row. He ran close at The Open before Zach Johnson edged Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff.

Now, after his remarkable recovery during the stretch at Royal Birkdale, he sits on the brink of joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen as grand slam winners.

Spieth will be 24 years and 17 days old on Sunday, and will have the added honour of beating Tiger Woods to the feat as the youngest.

If he fails, Spieth will remain part of the ‘unlucky 13’ – including Rory Mcllroy, Phil Mickelson and the late great Arnold Palmer – that have three legs.

DID YOU READ: Tee times for Thursday, Friday confirmed