Smuts puts pressure on Lions

Led by Jon-Jon Smuts, the Warriors resolutely strangled the Highveld Lions’ attack and ran up a formidable total of 503-8 in their Sunfoil Series match in Johannesburg.

It was a frustrating day out in the field for the Highveld Lions as the Warriors were determined to bat long and deep at their own resolute pace.

After the evening exploits of Wiaan Mulder the previous day when he snapped up four wickets, including three in one over, only one more wicket was to fall in the morning, Gihahn Cloete adding just four to his overnight total of 37.

Captain Smuts, however, ploughed on, moving from 12 overnight to 117 off 149 balls, his ninth first-class hundred. That provided the foundation upon which Clyde Fortuin (65 off 123 balls) and Sisanda Magala (43 off 57) could build, enabling the Warriors to declare.

In reply, the Lions lost Stephen Cook (20) and Rassie van der Dussen (25) in quick succession with 53 on the board, and it was left to Omphela Ramala (15) and Mulder (25) to see out the day, 412 runs behind.

In Centurion, the Titans maintained their grip on their match against the Dolphins. After the back-breaking efforts of Aiden Markram (117) and Faf du Plessis (96), warming up for the Bangladesh Test series, the hosts built up a substantial total of 451-7 and then proceeded to limit the Dolphins to 232-6 at the close of the second day.

Resuming on 373-6 overnight, Henry Davids moved rapidly on from 23 to his fifty, while Malusi Siboto (11 overnight) was denied his by the declaration, which came when he was on 40 and the team score on 451-7.

It was a formidable wall for the Dolphins to climb, and after a shaky start, Vaughn van Jaarsveld (53) led a fightback with support from Cody Chetty (41), Khaya Zondo (39) and Andile Phehlukwayo (37). Morne van Wyk was holding the fort on 32 at the close, but the Dolphins are still 219 in arrears.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix