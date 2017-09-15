Six players to watch in All Blacks vs Boks

CRAIG LEWIS picks six players who could be key to the outcome of Saturday’s Test between the All Blacks and Springboks.

Francois Hougaard

Hougaard is once again elevated into the starting lineup after the late withdrawal of Ross Cronjé. It’s a considerable setback for the Boks when one considers that Cronjé’s steadying influence and understanding with Elton Jantjies has been central to the success of the national side this year. By contrast, Hougaard appeared out-of-sorts when he started against Argentina in Salta, and he desperately needs to add greater consistency to his passing and kicking game if the Boks are to get their game going on Saturday. Hougaard’s strengths do lie with his X-factor and speed, so perhaps he needs to embrace what comes naturally to him as the Springboks look to catch the All Blacks off guard.

ALSO READ: Cronjé blow for Boks

Raymond Rhule

This may seem a strange selection, but Rhule will have a massive point to prove on Saturday. As certain question marks have remained over the composition of the Bok back three, many have pointed to Rhule’s inconsistent defence as a cause for concern. Last Saturday, Rhule’s work-rate couldn’t be questioned as he flew around the park to make the third-most tackles (13) of any player, but he also missed as many as five. Rhule will now line up opposite fleet-footed winger Rieko Ioane, and he is sure to be targeted by the All Blacks’ powerful runners. If Rhule can stand up to the test, while continuing to receive support on defence from his teammates, it would go a long way to silencing his critics.

PLUMTREE: Bok defence won’t stop All Blacks

Jean-Luc du Preez

The injury to Jaco Kriel has made the selection of Du Preez an automatic one, but it could well work in favour of the Boks. For a Test of this magnitude, the physicality is going to be off the charts, and in Du Preez, the Boks have a back-row bruiser who can make his presence felt both on defence and as a ball-carrier. The All Blacks have bulked up their own loose trio with the inclusion of Sam Cane and Liam Squire, while the impactful Ardie Savea lies in wait on the bench. Du Preez needs to adopt a fearless approach on Saturday and lead the Boks’ physical challenge along with the likes of Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx.

ALSO READ: Boks must unleash Jean-Luc

Damian McKenzie

McKenzie has blown hot and cold throughout this Rugby Championship, but continues to receive the full backing of the All Blacks coaching staff. McKenzie is extremely dangerous when he joins the line, and the Bok defence will need to keep a close eye whenever he has the ball in hand. Although the Boks may look to target the diminutive fullback under the high ball, they also have to ensure their kick-chase is accurate to avoid affording McKenzie time and space to counter-attack. He is a serious danger man.

ALSO READ: ‘Boks must kick on All Blacks’ small men’

Sonny Bill Williams

Williams hasn’t really stolen the headlines since his return to action following the suspension handed down during the British & Irish Lions series, but he is the sort of player who will be excited by this highly-anticipated encounter against the Boks. Williams has formed an effective understanding with Beauden Barrett, and this combination is sure to offer plenty of threats on Saturday. Williams will look to target the likes of Jantjies and Hougaard with his powerful running, while the Boks will need to remain ever-wary of his offloading game. He is another player who could have a decisive influence on proceedings.

ALSO READ: 15 Springbok stats and facts

Dane Coles

The All Blacks often refer to Coles as a forward who boasts the skills and speed of a backline player. It’s often the reason he can be found ranging in the wider channels, where his deceptive pace offers an additional threat. Coles is a solid set-piece player, but it’s his presence at the breakdown and his ball-carrying ability that the Boks will need to be just as wary of. If the All Blacks are able to establish front-foot ball and get their high-tempo attack going, that’s when Coles will come into his own. The Boks have their own power player in Marx, and the ‘contest’ between these two hookers is sure to be another fascinating aspect in Saturday’s clash.

PREVIEW: All Blacks vs Springboks

Photo: Chris Symes/www.photosport.nz