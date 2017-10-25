Six Currie Cup final players to watch

CRAIG LEWIS picks six players who will be worth keeping an eye on during Saturday’s final between the Sharks and Western Province at Kings Park.

Curwin Bosch

The young pivot has been extremely impressive since returning to the Sharks from the national camp, with his composed game management having been a key factor in the Durban-based side’s continued progress to a home final. Bosch has been in impressive form from the kicking tee, but he’s also popped over as many as four drop goals this season. It’s one of Bosch’s clear strengths, and it’s a weapon that he is likely to bring out once again in the title decider. Western Province have said they will look to cut down the time and space available to Bosch, and the manner in which he responds to this pressure could well be key to the outcome on Saturday.

Dan du Preez

Du Preez missed out on a first Test cap despite spending plenty of time with the Boks during the Rugby Championship, but he’s come roaring back into action as the Sharks’ first-choice No 8. Du Preez will want to make another statement about his credentials to claim the Bok No 8 jersey on the end-of-year tour, but his primary motivation will be to play his part in a physical forward onslaught that the Sharks will be looking to deliver on Saturday. The Durbanites are a direct, no frills, no fuss sort of side, and Du Preez fits seamlessly into this mould.

Thomas du Toit

Du Toit said this week that he simply can’t wait to get stuck into the ‘biggest match of his career’. The burly front rower boasts a competitive edge that is well suited to big-match affairs, and his ‘personal’ battle against opposite number Wilco Louw at scrum time will surely be worth the admission fee alone for fans at Kings Park. The direct approach of the Sharks has seen them deploy Du Toit to good effect as a ball carrier in the narrow channels, but it’s really his performance at scrum time that will hold the key to the Durbanites establishing ascendancy up front.

ALSO READ: Du Toit set for ‘personal’ duel

Robert du Preez

The eldest Du Preez brother ‘did it again’ when he walked away with the Man of the Match award after inspiring Western Province to a win over the Sharks in the final Currie Cup league match. Something about this fixture, and coming up against his father – who coaches the Sharks – seems to bring the best out of Du Preez. The flyhalf has a natural feel for the game, and certainly isn’t afraid to take the ball to the line, and it’s this threat with ball in hand that the Sharks will need to be wary of. His game management and kicking game will need to be on point as well, though, if Province are to cause an upset in Durban.

Damian Willemse

The talented youngster reverted to the bench for last Saturday’s semi-final, but there is talk that he will reclaim the No 15 jersey as Western Province reshuffle the backline following an injury to EW Viljoen. Willemse will add another kicking option to Province’s arsenal, but it’s also his attacking X-factor that could bolster the WP backline. The 19-year-old boasts one of the most lethal sidesteps in the game, and if the Sharks afford him space to run from the back, he can tear their defence apart.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Notshe came off the bench as a replacement for the injured Jaco Coetzee in last Saturday’s semi-final and made a massive impact in a crucial cameo performance. With Coetzee expected to miss the final due to concussion, Notshe could find himself elevated into the starting lineup, and the manner in which he responds to this opportunity could be key to WP’s challenge on Saturday. The athletic loose forward has blown hot and cold this year, but boasts the sort of pace and power to make his mark on proceedings at Kings Park.

Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix