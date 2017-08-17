Shopane, Ngcobo loaned to CT All Stars

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that duo Itumeleng Shopane and Sibongiseni Ngcobo will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan at National First Division side Cape Town All Stars.

Shopane spent the entire 2016-17 campaign on loan to the NFD, formerly known as Thanda Royal Zulu, in Richards Bay.

Meanwhile, Ngcobo was loaned to fellow Absa Premiership side Chippa United during the last campaign, but failed to make any appearances for the Chilli Boys.

The pair, who have been playing in Chiefs’ Multichoice diski Challenge, will be looking to gain the much-needed experience of playing first team football, while on loan.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix