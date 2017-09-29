Shonga begins training at Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that new signing Justin Shonga has started training with the squad ahead of their Absa Premiership clash against Polokwane City on Saturday.



The Buccaneers recently announced that the club have secured the services of the 20-year-old forward from Zambian Premier League side Nkwazi.

The club also confirmed that Shonga will don the number 27 jersey for the Sea Robbers.

The Zambian international has since linked up with his teammates as they prepare for their clash against Rise and Shine at the at Peter Mokaba Stadium.