Sharks smash Griquas at Kings Park

The Sharks secured an important 41-3 bonus-point win against Griquas in Durban on Friday, writes MARIETTE ADAMS.

Heading into this match-up, a solitary log point separated the Sharks and Griquas in fourth and sixth position in the Currie Cup standings (the Pumas were fifth), but after this result the hosts drew level with the Free State Cheetahs on 10 points.

In front of a poor crowd at Kings Park, the Sharks were intent on playing a fast-paced game and their efforts reaped instant rewards.

Attacking Griquas’ line from inside the 22, the Sharks created an overlap and the ball was spread to wing Sibusiso Nkosi, who ran into the space. Griquas’ cover defence did well to slow the winger down, but despite flirting with the touchline, he managed to get a brilliant pass away to centre Jeremy Ward for the opening try in the third minute.

The Sharks controlled possession throughout the first quarter, but could only add to their tally again in the 21st minute when Bosch kicked a penalty, which was cancelled out almost immediately by George Whitehead’s successful attempt for Griquas.

The hosts finished the half strongly when Nkosi re-gathered inside centre Lukhanyo Am’s well-placed grubber kick to score the Sharks’ second try for a 17-3 lead at the break.

The same pattern followed in the second half, with the Sharks dominating every facet of the game and Griquas forced to do all the tackling.

The home side edged further ahead with scores by forwards Jacques Vermeulen and Juan Schoeman, and a Bosch conversion.

Between minutes 52 and 62, Griquas withstood a sustained period of attack and eventually cleared their lines from turnover possession. As luck would have it, that turnover worked out in the Sharks’ favour. Great interplay between Sharks forwards Tyler Paul and Tera Mtembu created a gap for Jean Droste, and the flank made a searing linebreak. Griquas’ defence tracked back, but they were never able to fully recover and Nkosi crashed over for his second try of the match.

With the bonus-point win already in the bag, Nkosi weaved his magic again to set up replacement scrumhalf Cameron Wright for a try that capped off a superb team performance.

Sharks – Tries: Jeremy Ward, Sibusiso Nkosi (2), Jacques Vermeulen, Juan Schoeman, Cameron Wright. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4). Penalty: Bosch.

Griquas – Penalty: George Whitehead.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Lubabalo Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.

Griquas – 15 George Whitehead, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 AJ Coertzen (c), 10 Andre Swarts, 9 Rudi van Rooyen, 8 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 7 Shaun McDonald, 6 RJ Liebenberg, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 AJ le Roux, 1 Devon Martinus.

Subs: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 18 Wandile Putuma, 19 DeWet Kruger, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Renier Botha, 22 Eric Zana.

Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix