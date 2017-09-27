Sharks change two for Lions clash

The Sharks have made one injury-enforced change and one rotational swap to their starting XV for their match against the Golden Lions in Durban on Friday.

Inside centre Jeremy Ward sustained a collarbone injury against the Bulls last weekend and is replaced by Tristan Blewett.

Franco Marais comes in at hooker ahead of Chiliboy Ralepelle, who is with the Springboks. Akker van der Merwe has been added to the bench as the back-up hooker.

Meanwhile, wing S’bu Nkosi and No 8 Dan du Preez have retained their places, after being called up and then released from the Bok squad.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S’bu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Inny Radebe, 22 Rhyno Smith.

Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images