 Sharks change pack for Griquas clash
    Coach Robert du Preez has made two changes to the Sharks’ starting lineup for their Currie Cup game against Griquas in Durban on Friday.

    Flank Jean-Luc du Preez has been rested, with Jacques Vermeulen taking his place in the side. In the second row, Tyler Paul replaces Hyron Andrewa, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Pumas last weekend.

    Prop John-Hubert Meyer and lock Jean Droste were called up to replace Vermeulen and Paul on the bench.

    Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
    Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Lubabalo Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.

    Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

