Sharks aim to be ‘calm, composed’ in final

The Sharks have identified composure and patience as the key ingredients for success in Saturday’s final against Western Province, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Durban.

It’s been a dominant Currie Cup season for the Durban-based side (won 11, lost two), with Sharks coach Rob du Preez advocating an approach that has seen them play to their traditional strengths that start up front through a physical, direct forward pack.

That strategy has worked wonders throughout a campaign that has seen the Sharks strangle the life out of opponents with a style of play that prioritises substance over attacking aesthetics.

It’s the sort of approach well suited to playoffs rugby, but the Sharks will know that a final in front of thousands of expectant home fans will offer up the sort of unique pressures that many young players will not have faced before.

With this in mind, Sharks captain Ruan Botha said it would be key for them to approach the final without any fear of failure, but rather an attitude of enjoying the occasion.

‘We’ve got some seniors around such as Keegan [Daniel] and Odwa [Ndungane], who have featured in finals, and can help keep the guys calm and composed. We’ve got a great mix of players who have been here before, and youngsters who will be excited by the occasion.

‘Throughout this season we’ve faced a whole host of situations, so staying calm and composed are the buzzwords. Whatever Western Province throw at us, we have to face it head on.’

In this regard, Province will have identified the need to match the Sharks’ physicality up front, while winning the all-important territorial battle.

Around 30,000 fans are expected to turn out at Kings Park on Saturday, and while there has been some rain around in Durban, it isn’t expected to be a wet-weather final.

Du Preez said they owed it to themselves and their fans to put the finishing touches on what has been a memorable season.

‘The boys have done all the hard work, and I’m incredibly proud of them for getting to this point. But now they need to be calm and composed. That’s what we’re going to need on Saturday.

‘At the end of the day it is a final, but it’s also just another rugby game, and we can’t lose sight of that … Patience on both on attack and defence will also be key. That, and game management.’

Kick-off is at 16:00.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix