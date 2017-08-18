Sekotlong completes move to Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of former Free State Stars striker Thokozani Sekotlong on a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old now becomes the third Mamelodi-born player in Pitso Mosimane’s side and joins the likes of George Lebese and Lucky Mohomi.

Sekotlong, who was released by Ea Lla Koto after struggling with injury during the 2016-17 campaign, has been given a lifeline to prove himself at his new club.

The striker says he is looking forward to scoring goals and helping the Brazilians continue their success during the 2017-18 season.

‘Joining Mamelodi Sundowns is a dream come true for me, because I have supported this team all my life, so does my family,’ Sekotlong told the Mamelodi Sundowns website.

‘I hope I can add to the success of the team and also score more goals,’ he added.

Over the course of his career, Sekotlong has netted 14 goals and assisted a further four from 76 appearances in all competitions, playing for the likes of AmaTuks, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars.

Mamelodi Sundowns will now open their Absa Premiership campaign when they travel to the Lucas Moripe Stadium to face SuperSport United on Saturday.

Kick-off has been set for 15:00.

Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns website