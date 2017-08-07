Savea dropped for Rugby Championship

Julian Savea has been dropped from the All Blacks’ squad for the Rugby Championship as fit-again Nehe Milner-Skudder makes his return.

Besides the inclusion of Milner-Skudder and a recall for prop Nepo Laulala, the 33-man squad contains the majority of frontline players that featured against the British & Irish Lions.

Laulala’s call-up comes in the absence of Charlie Faumuina, who is plying his trade overseas.

All Blacks squad:

Forwards – Dane Coles, Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire.

Backs – Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith.

