Sangweni set for return after international break

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is expecting midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni to be available for selection after the international break.

The brother of former Pirates defender Siyabonga Sangweni has been sidelined with a knee injury since the first game of the campaign in the 1-0 victory against former side Chippa United.

Following his return to training, Sangweni could return to action in the Absa Premiership encounter against Platinum Stars in Soweto on October 18th.

‘He was injured. He is now back at training and working on his fitness,’ Sredojevic said after the 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

‘He should be ready after the international week,’ he concluded.

The Soweto giants occupy second spot on the league table and will aim to get back to winning ways after conceding their first loss of the season to the defending PSL champions.

Pirates’ next assignment sees them face Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for 20:15.

