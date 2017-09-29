Sandilands eager to bounce back at Polokwane

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands says he is hoping his side can bounce back and return to winning ways when they take on Polokwane City on Saturday.



The Buccaneers head into their encounter against Rise and Shine, coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat to defending champions Bidvest Wits.

Sandilands says his side can expect a tough encounter against Polokwane City as they look to bounce back after suffering their first defeat on the PSL campaign last week.

‘I think it was a rude awakening for us that there are going to be challenges within the season, and there’s still a long way to go,’ Sandilands told KickOff.com.

‘After that loss we were deeply hurt, [but] we’re under no illusion that it’s going to be a season with a lot of ups and downs and you’ll have a bump here and there.

‘We’re regrouping and know that this coming game against Polokwane City is going to be huge for us. It’s for us just to get back to where we want to be, especially before the Fifa break.’

The match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium kicks off at 20:15.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix