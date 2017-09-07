Salmon: Wits ready for MDC challenge

Bidvest Wits reserve side coach Glen Salmon believes that his side will rise to the challenge when they face Baroka at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) are currently heading into their fourth season and are set to kick-start the 2017-18 campaign on 9 September.

The Wits academy coach says his side are looking forward to the start of the new campaign as it provides young players with the opportunity to showcase their talents.

‘We are incredibly excited for the MDC this year. For the Clever Boys academy and our reserve players, the competition allows them to showcase their talent in front of the PSL and Coach Hunt,’ Salmon told the clubs official website.

‘The team is looking forward to the competition and we hope they will rise to the challenge.’

Bidvest Wits will begin their MDC campaign when they take on Baroka at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off has been set for 10:00.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix