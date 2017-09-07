Safa may appeal Fifa’s replay order

Safa has launched an investigation and could appeal Fifa’s decision to grant a replay of the World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Senegal.

The South African national team claimed a 2-1 victory over Lions of Teranga on 12 November 2016, but referee Joseph Lamptey’s decisions in the match induced the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to report him to Caf and Fifa.

The Ghanaian referee has since received a lifetime ban of games for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the Fifa disciplinary and appeal committees.

Safa has responded in the following statement:

‘Safa can confirm that we received a report from Fifa stating that we should replay our Fifa World Cup match against Senegal that was played last year on 12 November 2016 in Polokwane which South Africa won 2-1.

‘According to Fifa, this decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee Jospeh Lamptey for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the Fifa disciplinary and appeal committees. In their letter, Fifa further suggests that the match will be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

‘Safa is studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision.

‘Safa wishes to also state categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee, as stated in the Fifa report.

‘In the meantime, all issues related to this matter will be handled by senior counsel Norman Arendse.’

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix