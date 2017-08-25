SA youngster Sithole joins Sporting

KwaZulu-Natal Academy central midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has signed for Portuguese side Sporting CP.

The 18-year-old, who featured for Amajimbos during their exploits in the U17 World Cup two years back, has now put pen to paper on a deal to join the Portuguese side.

Sithole has linked up with former KZN Academy teammate Thabo Cele in Europe, who joined Portuguese giants Benfica from the academy earlier this year.

Both players were identified at the Durban U19 tournament that involved teams such as Arsenal, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Brazil’s Santos.

Safa’s technical director, Neil Tovey, believes Sithole’s move to Europe can benefit South African football in the future.

‘This is really great news for South African football. Such achievements are not to be taken lightly, as this will in the near future benefit South African football,’ Tovey told Safa.net.

‘We wish Sphephelo the best of luck in Portugal and hope to see more young players secure contracts in Europe.’

Details surrounding the duration of his contract are yet to be announced by the club.

Photo: Safa website