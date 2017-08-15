SA A trash India A by 235 runs

Junior Dala (5-36) wrapped up the tail as India A were bundled out for 211, handing South Africa A a 235-run win on day four of the first unofficial Test.

It was a dominant performance by South Africa who outplayed the visitors with both bat and ball.

Their 346 in the first innings set the tone for the hosts, thanks to a brilliant 120 from opener Stephen Cook and a 78 off 115 balls from Proteas batsman David Miller.

India’s reply was dismal as Dane Piedt (3-32) and Beuran Hendricks (3-23) ripped through their young yet talented batting lineup, bundling them out for 120 in their first innings.

SA A then extended their lead on day three to 447 after they declared on 220-5 an hour after lunch, with captain Aiden Markram and Rudi Second top-scoring with 79 and 74 runs respectively.

Andile Phehlukwayo (2-21) and Dala (2-35) were the stars of day three, as the visitors ended on 192-6 (46.5 overs) at the close of play and needed 255 runs to win.

The final day was all South Africa as Dala (5-35) ripped through India’s tail in the first session and claim a mammoth 235-run victory for his side.

Dala took a wicket in each of his three overs bowled, to skittle the opposition out for 211, the visitors only managing to add 19 to their overnight total.

Shahbaz Nadeem (28) was Dala’s first victim, the left-arm spinner nicking behind to Heinrich Klaasen on the final ball of the 49th over, shortly after passing the 200-run mark.

Aniket Choudhary was sent back to the pavilion on a duck in Dala’s second over of the day, before Mohammed Siraj edged one to Klaasen in his third over, to topple India A on 211-9.

Vijay Shankar did not bat due to injury, as SA A took a 1-0 lead in their two-match unofficial Test series.

Scorecard

Photo: Sarah Ansell/Getty Images