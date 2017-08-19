SA A reach 258-5 on day one

India A sparked a final session fight back, as SA A ended day one on 258-5 after a solid start in the second unofficial Test.



It was a great start for the hosts’ captain, Markram, who won the toss and put India A in to field.

The choice to bat was justified by his performance, as the 22-year-old led from the front to contribute 74 off 145 to a 167-run opening stand with Stephen Cook.

India A managed to fight back, however, striking in the 55th over, Krishnappa Gowtham (2-67) catching out Markram.

Cook was the next to go, in the 68th over just two runs short of a consecutive first innings century, which sparked a slight collapse for the South Africa A batters.

Three quick wickets followed as SA struggled to get themselves past 200, David Miller (13), Jason Smith (4) and Heinrich Klaasen (7) losing their wickets as the hosts stumbled to 207-5.

Omphile Ramela (39) and Andile Phehlukwayo (15) calmed things down, however, as SA A ended day one on 258-5 (91.0 overs).

Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images