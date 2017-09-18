Rooney given two-year driving ban

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been given a two-year driving ban and a 12-month community order after admitting a charge of drink-driving.

The former England captain pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates court on Monday.

Rooney, who reportedly expects to be fined two weeks’ wages by his club, must complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of his community order.

The driving ban will be reduced by 24 weeks if he undergoes a specialist driving course by February 2, 2019.

The 31-year-old was arrested in the early hours of September 1 after being pulled over by police seven and a half miles from his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The former Manchester United and England captain was found to be over the prescribed limit and was released on bail after being charged.

Rooney arrived at court just a day after facing old club United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

He did not offer a comment to the assembled media as he made his way inside, alongside agent Paul Stretford.

Jose Mourinho’s side won 4-0 on Sunday in Rooney’s first match against United since he returned to Everton in July.

He enjoyed a hugely successful 13 years with the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among a host of other honours, and scored a record 253 goals in all competitions.

