Rooney calls it quits for England

Former Manchester United and Everton man Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football, after rejecting the chance to feature in next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old revealed that he was asked by national team coach Gareth Southgate to be part of the games against Malta and Slovakia, but Rooney declined the offer, claiming that it is the right time to hang up his boots.

Rooney released a statement on his official website, revealing the reasons behind his decision to call it time on his 14-year career with the Three Lions.

‘It was great Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that,’ he said on his official website.

‘However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football.

‘It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me.

‘Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.

‘Leaving Manchester United was a tough call, but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful.

‘I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team.

‘One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan – or in any capacity,’ he said.

