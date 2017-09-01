Federer passes another five-set test

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer was pushed to the brink for the second time in as many matches as he survived a five-setter to reach round three at Flushing Meadows.

Federer, who won five consecutive US Opens from 2004-08 and was also twice runner-up, the last time being two years ago, came back to edge 101st-ranked Mikhail Youzhny of Russia 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

It was a much tougher test than might have been expected, considering that Federer entered the match 16-0 against Youzhny and 16-0 in second-round matches at Flushing Meadows.

The 36-year-old committed 68 unforced errors and appearing slowed by a bad back that he tweaked earlier in August. Federer also needed five sets to win in the first round on Monday night against 19-year-old American Frances Tiafoe.

It is the first time Federer has played five-set matches in the first two rounds of a Grand Slam.

Favourite for the men’s title, top-seeded Rafael Nadal, had no such problems, although he required four sets to see off Japan’s Taro Daniel.

The Spaniard, 31, trailed by a set and a break before two fizzling forehands turned the second set around and he went on to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Two upsets saw No 7 seed Grigor Dimitrov lose in straight sets to Russian 19-year-old Andrey Rublev, while Czech 15th seed Tomas Berdych lost in four sets to Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Dimitrov, 26, was a break up in both of the first two sets, but eventually lost 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Dolgopolov, the world No 64, triumphed 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 as Berdych hit 57 unforced errors, 12 double faults and had a first-serve percentage of only 45%.

The big talking point in the women’s draw was the win by Shelby Rogers, with the 62nd-ranked American going through to the third round after the longest women’s match in US Open history. Rogers beat No 25 Daria Gavrilova of Australia 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) on Thursday in the second round.

‘I didn’t feel like it was the longest match ever,’ Rogers said. ‘But it’s starting to set in a little bit now. Going to be sore.’

The match lasted 3hr 33min, with Gavrilova finishing with a 133-132 edge in total points won.

Photo: Tim Clayton/Getty Images