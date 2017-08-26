Rivaldo Coetzee gets praise from Celtic coach

Glasgow Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers showered praise on Bafana Bafana defender Rivaldo Coetzee, saying that he is likely to feature immediately.

The Bafana Bafana defender made the step up in his career after he joined Scottish giants Celtic from Ajax Cape Town, and former Liverpool mentor Rodgers is adamant that the highly-rated defender will help bolster the squad.

‘He’s an outstanding young player that we think can help us, but it’s not complete yet,’ he told STV.

‘He’s obviously in his pre-season as well, but it’s not just for the now, it’s for the longer term.

‘He’s a player that can come straight in.

‘He’s a full international player and he’s got great qualities, good defensive qualities,’ he concluded.

The 20-year-old is expected to ply his trade in the Champions League at Celtic this season, with the Scottish giants being drawn alongside Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht.