Rhule to make Pro14 debut

Raymond Rhule scores for the Cheetahs

Raymond Rhule will make his Pro14 debut for the Cheetahs against the Ospreys in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The discarded Bok winger replaces Rosko Specman in the starting lineup.

The Blitzboks star is relegated to the bench, with Luther Obi dropping out of the match 23.

Cheetahs – 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Francois Venter, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais.

Subs: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Rosko Specman.

Photo: @UltimateRugby/Twitter