Rhule confirms WP switch

Cheetahs wing Raymond Rhule will play for the Stormers and Western Province from the 2018 season.

Speculation had been rife that Rhule would move to WP from the Cheetahs and on Tuesday the player confirmed he will leave for the Cape at the end of the Currie Cup season.

‘I went to school in Bloemfontein and am going to miss everything about Free State. It was my home for a long time and a big part of my life. But I’m very excited about moving,’ Rhule told Netwerk24.com.

He played in his 50th Currie Cup match against the Sharks a fortnight ago and if he is selected in the Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship, that will have been his last game for the Cheetahs.

Photo: Gerhard Steenkamp/BackpagePix