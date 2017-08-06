Red card angers Ackermann

Lions coach Johan Ackermann says the red-card punishment didn’t fit the crime committed in the Super Rugby final at Ellis Park, reports JON CARDINELLI in Johannesburg.

The Lions went down 25-17 to the Crusaders on Saturday. The visitors played out of their skins for much of the game and deserved to come away with the win and title.

Both coaches, however, said afterwards that the sending off of Kwagga Smith changed the course of the game and affected the outcome.

Smith took out Crusaders fullback David Havili in the air at a crucial point in the contest. Referee Jaco Peyper consulted with the TMO and they determined that, according to the law, Smith’s challenge was reckless and warranted the maximum sanction.

The upshot was that the Lions were forced to play 42 minutes of the final with 14 men.

Afterwards, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said that the call had a massive impact on the game. Robertson didn’t mind conceding that his players were tiring towards the end of the contest. Had it been 15 versus 15 in the final 20 minutes, the game may have been a lot closer.

Ackermann seethed when asked to comment on the ruling. The Lions coach spoke about the issue as if the law – rather than the referee who made the call – was at fault.

‘I made a point when [Lions hooker] Robbie Coetzee conceded a red card [earlier in the season],’ Ackermann began. ‘I don’t think that the 62,000 people [at the final at Ellis Park] paid to see a 15 versus 14 game.

‘I’m happy if the player is disciplined afterwards. Especially if it’sa punch or a kick, if it’s dirty play. One can’t say too about much this, though, one has to respect what the officials say … but what needs to be taken into account is that when a player catches the ball and is moving forward in the air, where does he go if someone touches his legs? ‘

‘But I suppose the New Zealand people out there are happy that Jaco is a good ref [because the Crusaders won]. Because last week Jaco wasn’t a good ref,’ Ackermann said, referring to the reaction that followed the appointment of a South African referee for the final.

Both Ackermann and Lions captain Jaco Kriel admitted that the team had let themselves down in other departments. Ackermann said the Crusaders won the big moments, and that the Lions were made to regret it.

Kriel, however, stressed how much harder it was for the Lions after Smith was ejected.

‘Fortunately, it happened right before half-time,’ said Kriel. ‘I didn’t say too much to the guys. When they came into the change room, we said that everybody will just have to work harder.

‘In the second half, we wanted to play our expansive game. It was difficult, obviously, because we love our loose forwards in the outside channels [and were down to two loose forwards in Kriel and Ruan Ackermann].

‘The boys tried hard and I’m really proud of them for doing so.’

Kriel said that the loss would not stop the players from giving their inspirational coach a big send-off. Ackermann will leave South Africa to begin his new role as Gloucester coach on Wednesday.

‘The emotions are all over the place at the moment,’ the Lions captain said. ‘The coach has been a mentor to me and like a father to me. He’s one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever met in my career and he’s taught me so much. I believe that for the rest of the guys it’s the same.

‘We’re not going to be sad about it. We’re going to celebrate him tonight. We’re going to make it one to remember. Although we couldn’t win the trophy for him, I said before the game it was never about winning or losing. We believe that we inspired people in a way tonight.

‘He’s probably one of the best coaches in the world and we’re going to miss him.’