 Rebels after Force’s Wessels
    The Rebels have identified Cape Town-born Dave Wessels as a potential head coach replacement for Tony McGahan.

    The Rebels parted ways with McGahan at the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

    CEO Baden Stephenson confirmed the Melbourne-based franchise will start interviewing shortlisted candidates in the next seven to 10 days, but emphasised that Wessels was their first-choice candidate.

    ‘If Dave became available, we would certainly be keen to have a conversation with him. He has done a great job in Western Australia and is highly respected in Australian rugby.’

    They have previously expressed interest in securing Wessels’ services, but the South African turned them down.

