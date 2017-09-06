Rassie: Cheetahs will improve

Munster coach Rassie Erasmus expects the Cheetahs to improve in the Pro14.

The Free State side lost 42-19 at Ulster in their first-ever match in the tournament last Friday and will face Munster in Limerick this Saturday. The Irish province beat Italian club Treviso 34-3 last weekend.

‘The Cheetahs are a well-established team that have played seven Currie Cups games together this year – they are second [on the log] at the moment, and last year they won the Currie Cup,’ said Erasmus, who will return to South Africa to become SA Rugby’s director of rugby as soon as Munster find his replacement.

‘They will only get better as they get used to the travel, new opposition, new individuals, new cultures and new competition.

‘We have to remember that Pro14 was never televised in South Africa before now, and they will take a little while to get fully up to speed. And remember, if one or two more of their passes had stuck up in Ulster, it would have been a very close game.’

Erasmus said it may take longer for the Kings, who were thrashed 57-10 by the Scarlets in Llanelli, to raise their game.

‘They are not even playing in the Currie Cup [Premier Division]. They did play together in Super Rugby, but lost a lot of players to other provinces.

‘But those guys will build quickly and when the return legs come in South Africa, it will be a totally different story, and I am in no doubt that both sides will be a wonderful addition to the competition.’

Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Getty Images