Rama, Moleko set for Chiefs return

Kaizer Chiefs have been boosted by the return of defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko from injury.

The Amakhosi duo have been sidelined for a lengthy period after suffering knee injuries in September and October respectively.

Amakhosi revealed on Twitter: ‘Defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko have both resumed full training #KCOneTeam.’

Meanwhile, the medical team confirmed that Tsepo Masilela, Ryan Moon and Emmanuel Letlotlo are continuing to nurse their way back to full fitness from their respective injuries.

Philani Zulu is expected to return to action when the Glamour Boys take on Chippa United on 5 December at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, after the left back picked up a muscle strain against Free State Stars last week.

Kaizer Chiefs against Chippa United kicks off at 19:30.

