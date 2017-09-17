Qalinge: I had to switch on from the onset

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Qalinge says he was satisfied to walk away with a point against Maritzburg United during their Absa Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Qalinge claimed the Man of the Match award, following his impressive performance during the Buccaneers’ victory over the Team of Choice on Friday.

The 26-year-old says he was satisfied to walk away with a point against a tough Maritzburg side.

‘Firstly, I’d like to dedicate this award to my aunt Nono Moswela. She passed on in 2014 and this is her birthday today,’ Qalinge told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘Thanks to the coach for the opportunity. It’s not easy coming to Maritzburg, getting a point was a good effort from the team.’

Qalinge says he is delighted that coach Steve Komphela picked him to start the match, while also insisting that Pirates will continue to work hard to grind out the results.

‘I had to switch on from the onset regardless of whether I was playing or not. I had to be ready. It wasn’t a problem, because already I had already switched on,’ he added.

‘It is a good start, we’re looking to get maximum points in every game we play. We’re looking to collect as many points as possible. We must keep grinding and take one game at a time.’

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix