Q&A: Sundowns Ladies team vice-captain Mulaudzi

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team vice-captain Rhonda Mulaudzi took part in a Q&A session and here’s what she had to say:

Tell us a bit about yourself?

I was born in Venda and attended Sekano Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto.

What do you love about the beautiful game?

It makes me a different person. It is my happy place where I can express my feelings.

What are your strengths as a player?

I am very quick on and off the ball.

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

My mother, because she is a strong character.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received?

Do your best and let God do the rest.

What advice do you have for young girls who dream of becoming footballers?

Respect yourself and always have respect for your coaches, be humble and work hard.

How often do you get to train as a team and what fitness plan you follow?

Two to three times a week, and there’s a fitness programme I follow from the national team.

Do you have a special diet?

No, I can’t afford one.

What difficulties have you encountered as a woman in football?

No professional league.

How do your family feel about you playing football?

They feel proud and my parents support me all the way.

What are your football ambitions?

To play overseas, and win the Sasol national champs with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tell us about the highlight of your football career?

Being a part of the teams for the Sasol National Championship in 2015, the Cyprus Cup and World Student Games.

What is your biggest disappointment as a footballer?

We don’t have a professional league.

In tough times where do you draw your strength?

From my parents, friends and teammates.

Do you have a day job?

I have a job as a financial administrator.

How would you like to see women’s football develop?

More sponsors and a PSL for women.

Has playing football brought about other opportunities for you?

Yes, travelling internationally with the national team.

What do you like about being a part of the Mamelodi Sundowns football club?

The unity and that we are a winning team.