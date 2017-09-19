Putsche set to return for Pirates clash

Cape Town City have confirmed that midfielder Roland Putsche will available for selection against Orlando Pirates since returning from injury.



The 26-year-old received 17 stitches in his head after colliding with Thulani Hlatshwayo during their MTN8 semi-final clash at the Bidvest Stadium on 10 September.

He subsequently missed the Citizens 2-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership encounter at Cape Town Stadium last week Wednesday.

‘INJURY UPDATE! #19 Roland Putsche has made a full recovery from an injury he sustained in our 2-1 win over Wits,’ City confirmed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Benni McCarthy has also been posted by the return of Judas Moseamedi, who made his first competition appearances of the campaign against Amakhosi coming on as a second half substitiute.

Cape Town City will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Kick-off has been set for 19:30.