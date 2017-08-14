Pule hails Wits’ fighting spirit

Bidvest Wits winger Vincent Pule says he was impressed with his side’s ability to come back and claim the victory over Golden Arrows in their MTN8 quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The Clever Boys advanced to the semi-finals of the competition after they beat Arrows 4-3 on penalties at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old hopes his impressive performance against Abafana Bes’thende will earn him more game time under coach Gavin Hunt.

‘I think the coach believes in me, and I just have to believe more in myself, so that I can get more game time,’ Pule told KickOff.com.

‘I was happy because I did my job and I had to give others a chance to do their job. It’s encouraging when the fans are clapping hands for you, it was unbelievable.’

Pule says he was impressed with his side’s fighting spirit and their ability to come from behind and secure the victory.

‘I think when you’re a champion, you have to show that you’re a champion and you have to fight back. We can’t sit back and just say, “we lost.” We have to fight and that’s what we did, and the goals just came,’ he added.

‘I think we had more chances in the first 15 minutes, then we slowed down and they came at us. We then lost shape and that’s why they scored those two goals, but we came back nicely and got the two goals.’

Bidvest Wits will now turn their attention to the Absa Premiership when they welcome Cape Town City to the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.

Kick-off has been set for 20:00.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix