PSL releases fixture list

The Premier Soccer League has released the official Absa Premiership fixtures for the upcoming 2017-18 season, with SuperSport United set to face Mamelodi Sundowns on the opening weekend.

Reigning league champions Bidvest Wits kickstart the new campaign with a mouthwatering clash against Cape Town City at the Bidvest Stadium on August 18 with kick-off at 20:00.

Eric Tinkler is set for a baptism of fire when he faces Mamelodi Sundowns in his first official league game as coach of Supersport United on August 19th, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00.

Orlando Pirates will look to put the disappointment of last season’s dismal campaign behind them when they face Chippa United later that evening.

Kaizer Chiefs open their league campaign with an away game against Bloemfontein Celtic on August 20th, while the first Soweto Derby will be hosted by Chiefs on October 28th.

Opening PSL fixtures:

August 18

Wits vs CT City at Bidvest Stadium (20:00)

August 19

Polokwane vs Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium (15:00)

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium (15:00)

AmaZulu vs Free State Stars at King Zwelithini Stadium (15:00)

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United at Orlando Stadium (18:00)

Ajax Cape Town vs Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium (20:15)

August 20

Platinum Stars vs Maritzburg United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (15:00)

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs at Free State Stadium (15:00)

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix