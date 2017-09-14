PSL confirm MTN8 final venue

The Premier Soccer League confirmed that the 2017-18 MTN8 final between Cape Town City and SuperSport United will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Benni McCarthy will look to make history in his first-ever final as coach when his City side come up against former coach Eric Tinkler and SuperSport on 14 October 2017.

Tinkler’s side claimed their spot in the final with a 3-1 aggregate win over Maritzburg United in the semi-final, while McCarthy’s side booted the defending champions Bidvest Wits out of the tournament with the same scoreline.

The Citizens have been drawn as the home side for the final, which takes place on a Saturday, with the encounter scheduled to get under way at 19:00.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix