PSL, Absa announce new sponsorship deal

The Premier Soccer League and Absa have renewed their sponsorship agreement for a further five years.



The deal between the two parties will run until 2021-22 Absa Premiership season.

PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza confirmed that a deal was made which sees the new sponsorship agreement with Absa retain naming rights of the Absa Premiership

‘The last 10 years of this partnership have demonstrated that for a relationship to enjoy longevity, both sides must have common goals that glue them together,’ Dr Khoza told the PSL website.

‘As we renew for a further five years, we would like to thank Absa for their trust and confidence in the PSL as the best vehicle for their message to millions of people.

‘As we continue with the sponsorship, we do know that for this partnership to remain impactful, it cannot be business as usual; we have to continuously innovate to remain relevant.

‘We are therefore excited about some of the innovations coming up in the 2017-18 season including the ‘Absa Premiership Rivalry weekends.’

Photo: PSL website