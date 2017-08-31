PSG sign Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of forward Kylian Mbappe, who will be immediately loaned out to AS Monaco until June 2018.

The highly-rated France international has been subject of reported interest from Real Madrid and a whole host of other clubs, but it PSG who came out successful in their bid to secure the youngster’s services.

The 18-year-old featured 60 times for Monaco, scoring 27 goals and making 16 assists since making his first-team debut in December 2015.

PSG have loaned out Mbappe to his former team Monaco on a seaon-long loan deal with the option to buy him on a four-year-deal.

Mbappe spoke of his delight upon joining the Ligue 1 giants and revealed his ambition going forward with the team

‘It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain,’ he told the club’s website.

‘For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

‘I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe. Alongside my new teammates, I intend to continue my progression while helping the team achieve the very big objectives it has set itself,’ he said.

PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also revealed his delight at Mbappe joining his team.

‘It is with a lot of emotion and satisfaction that I welcome Kylian Mbappé to the Paris Saint-Germain family,’ he said.

‘It was essential for French football that we keep and help develop such a great talent in our championship. Among players of his age, he is without doubt the most promising in the world due to his immense technical, physical and mental qualities.

‘Since his emergence at the highest level, he has earned an excellent reputation as a young talent who is very respectful, open, ambitious and already very mature.

‘Under our colors, in the midst of truly great players, Kylian will continue his progression in a way that will also benefit the French national team in the months and years to come. With his arrival, more than ever, our supporters will have plenty to cheer about,’ he concluded

Photo: EPA/Julien De Rosa