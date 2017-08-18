Jones double sinks Lions

Huw Jones scored two tries as Western Province claimed an important 39-3 bonus-point win against the Golden Lions at Newlands on Friday. JON CARDINELLI reports.

Both teams came into this clash desperate for a victory. Province were ranked fifth on the Currie Cup log with 11 points, while the Lions were sitting at sixth with nine.

How different the game may have been if the Lions had taken a couple of early opportunities. The visitors did enough to pressure WP at the set pieces and then cut the line. Their handling with the tryline at their mercy, however, was unforgivably poor.

By contrast, WP made their early chances count. Jones charged an attempted clearance in the 16th minute and then rounded the posts for his first try of the evening. Seven minutes later, debutant Cobus Wiese crossed the line and WP stretched their lead to 12-3.

Having been released by the Springboks earlier in the week, Dillyn Leyds was expected to make an impact for WP. The Bok winger sparked several promising counterattacks in the first half, the best of which culminated in a second try for Jones.

Anthony Volmink went high in an attempt to stop Leyds going all the way himself. Leyds still had the presence of mind to pop the ball up to Jones, who had followed in support.

Damian Willemse converted the try as WP went to the break with a commanding 22-3 lead. The visitors suffered a further blow when Volmink was shown a yellow card for his high challenge on Leyds.

WP made their one-man advantage count in the period after the break. A well-weighted grubber kick by EW Viljoen was chased and regathered by Seabelo Senatla. The South African sevens star dotted down to bank the four-try bonus point for his side.

Jano Vermaak scored shortly after that to all but secure the result. The hosts scored a total of 12 points while Volmink was in the sin bin. There was no way back for the visitors from there.

The Lions were more competitive in the final 30 minutes. While their ball retention during that period was good, they were unable to make any significant inroads into the WP defence.

Indeed, it was the hosts who had the final say. Senatla dotted the ball down as the final hooter sounded to extend WP’s try-tally to six.

Western Province – Tries: Huw Jones (2), Cobus Wiese, Seabelo Senatla (2), Jano Vermaak. Conversion: SP Marais, Damian Willemse (2). Penalty: Willemse.

Golden Lions – Penalty: Jaco van der Walt.

Western Province – 15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Subs: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Eddie Zandberg, 20 Steph de Wit, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Dan Kriel.

Golden Lions – 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacques van Rooyen (c), 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.

Subs: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Johannes Jonker, 18 Rhyno Herbst, 19 Hacjivan Dayimani, 20 Jack Hart, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Photo: Chris Ricco/Backpagepix