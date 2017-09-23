Province thrash Griquas

Western Province erased a 10-point deficit to claim a vital 55-27 bonus-point win against Griquas in Cape Town on Saturday, writes MARIETTE ADAMS.

At risk of suffering a second successive defeat and thus jeopardising their chances of reaching the semi-finals, Western Province started off tentatively and quickly found themselves 13-3 down. But the hosts seized control of the contest from the second quarter of the game and blew Griquas away.

The WP forwards dominated at the set pieces and the tackle-fight, allowing their halfbacks Dewaldt Duvenhage and Damian Willemse to dictate the pace. Wilco Louw, JD Schickerling and Cobus Wiese played particularly well for the home side, although Louw was given a yellow card in the second half for leading with his shoulder at a ruck. Werner Kok was also immense for Province with the Blitzbok veteran bagging a brace.

Flyhalf George Whitehead kicked two penalties before his teammate Ederies Arendse intercepted the ball inside the 22 and outsprinted Seabelo Senatla to score at the other end for a 13-3 advantage.

That blow seemed to incense Province and they channelled energy into constructive action. After working their way inside the 22, WP hammered away at the line and after taking the ball through 15 phases, Wiese took responsibility to convert their effort into points by using an outstretched hand to score.

The floodgates opened as Griquas started to fall off tackles, leading to tries for hooker Chad Solomon and Kok. Willemse slotted both touchline conversions as they went into the break 24-13 up.

Kok secured the bonus point 45 seconds into the second half when he expertly released the ball twice in the tackle, got back to his feet and dashed away to score.

Louw was then yellow-carded and Griquas utilised the numerical advantage to score their second try of the match as scrumhalf Renier Botha’s quick tap caught the WP tacklers napping.

With their lead cut down to 11 points, WP replied in superb fashion with tries by replacements Dean Muir and Johan du Toit. The latter’s effort was gift wrapped for him, as Kok unselfishly relinquished his hat-trick try by giving away the ball under the posts.

Griquas managed to score again, but the game was put to bed by prop Caylib Oosthuizen’s try double in the final 10 minutes of the match, which could potentially be WP’s last home game of the season.

Western Province – Tries: Cobus Wiese, Chad Solomon, Werner Kok (2), Dean Muir, Johan du Toit, Caylib Oosthuizen (2). Conversions: Damian Willemse (4), Robert du Preez (2). Penalty: Willemse.

Griquas – Tries: Ederies Arendse, Renier Botha, Tertius Kruger. Conversions: George Whitehead (3). Penalties: Whitehead (2).

Western Province –15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (cap), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Subs: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Johan du Toit, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel.

Griquas – 15 Eric Zana, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 Kevin Kaba, 7 Sias Koen (c), 6 De Wet Kruger, 5 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Wilmar Arnoldi, 1 Devon Martinus.

Subs: 16 AJ le Roux, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Shaun McDonald, 19 Conway Pretorius, 20 Christiaan Meyer, 22 Christopher Bosch, 23 AJ Coertzen.

Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images