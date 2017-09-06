Proudfoot: Beast is back to his best

Springbok scrum coach Matt Proudfoot has heaped praise on Beast Mtawarira ahead of Saturday’s Test in Perth.

The 32-year-old loosehead prop will earn his 93rd Test cap this weekend and extend his Bok record to 32 consecutive Tests in the Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship.

‘It’s a pleasure to work with the most capped South African prop‚’ Proudfoot told TimesLive.

‘He’s eager to learn and he’s getting back to carrying the ball more and passing the ball more. His defence has also been exceptional.

‘When a guy gets that‚ they become confident and that’s probably what’s evident in the squad at the moment.

‘Coach Allister Coetzee did say at the start of the year that we wanted improvement and everybody has gone on their shoulder and improved everything.

‘Mtawarira’s rewarded us and that’s created the appetite in the team and that’s evident in everything. Beast wants to play for another couple of years and he has to be ambitious to do that. That’s been the growth in him.

‘Just think back to what he did to the British & Irish Lions in 2009 and that’s Beast. It’s good to see he’s got that appetite at scrum-time again and he’s passionate about his scrummaging.’

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix