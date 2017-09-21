Proteas to play only three Tests against India

The India Test series in South Africa has been cut from four to three, while adding extra white-ball games.Cricket South Africa has announced that the tour will now consist of three Test matches, six ODIs and three T20Is. The original plan was that the sides would play four Tests, five ODIs and two T20s.

India will arrive in South Africa on 28 December, and their tour will start with a two-day practice match at Boland Park on 30 and 31 December. The first Test match is at Newlands, starting on 5 January.

The specific dates and venues for all the remaining fixtures will be confirmed shortly.

CSA also announced plans to host the first ever four-day day-night Test match to be played at St George’s Park against Zimbabwe, starting on Boxing Day.

‘The time constraints faced by India have forced us to reduce the Test matches to three, while increasing white-ball cricket to six ODIs and three T20I matches,’ said CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat.

‘To ensure we do not disappoint our loyal fans over the traditional Boxing Day period, and to take advantage of our brand-new lights at St George’s Park, we will host Zimbabwe in the first ever four-day day-night Test match to be played. The Test status of the match is subject to ICC approval.

‘This will give us a total of 10 home Test matches this summer against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, India and Australia, making this our busiest home test season ever.

‘The extensive revamping of our international grounds are on schedule and the day-night Test match promises to be a world-class experience for the players and fans.

‘The Proteas are ranked No 1 and India No 3 in ODI cricket, so fans will have the chance to see great cricket in the limited-overs format too,’ said Lorgat.